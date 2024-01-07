RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $64.35 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 6.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $64,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.45 on Friday, hitting $1,538.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,513.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $847.01 and a one year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

