RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Purchases 320,066 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up about 11.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 1.20% of Gold Fields worth $116,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 30.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 411.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $4,262,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 4,660,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

