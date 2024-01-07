RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Sells 1,066,476 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,476 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 1.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,585. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

