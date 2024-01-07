RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 50,185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

BABA stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 21,474,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,090,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.