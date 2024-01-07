RWC Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,441 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

