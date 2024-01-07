RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,856,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,084. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

