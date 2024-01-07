RWC Asset Management LLP Has $2.25 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,059 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $67.23. 7,235,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,881. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

