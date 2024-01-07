RWC Asset Management LLP Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,471 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 222,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $260,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 59,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 128.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

