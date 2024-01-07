RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,405 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 10,125,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

