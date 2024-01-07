RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New $8.29 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 456,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of XPeng as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,974,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 4,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,695. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

