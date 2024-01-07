RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 20,686 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exelon by 36.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 4,978,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985,024. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

