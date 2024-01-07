RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555,968 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,339,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,722. The company has a market capitalization of $516.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

