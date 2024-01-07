RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 100,325 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,325 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,341 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 18,361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 951,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

