Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.55 and a twelve month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

