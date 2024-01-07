Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294,176 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,777,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

