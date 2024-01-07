Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up about 7.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $61.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

