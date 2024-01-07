Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

