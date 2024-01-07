SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

