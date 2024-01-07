Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

