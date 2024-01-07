Seaview Investment Managers LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $395.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

