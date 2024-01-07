Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 23,106 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.