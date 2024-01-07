ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $197,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $676.16. 717,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,167. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

