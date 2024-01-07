Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.73. 6,438,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

