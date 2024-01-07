Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

