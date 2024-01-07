Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

