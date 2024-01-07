Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

