Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $31.09 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $531.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.