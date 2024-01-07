Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

Shares of ALB opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $170.62. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

