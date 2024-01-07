Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.