Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $123.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

