Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE D opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

