SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $276.15 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $276.15 million and $34.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.77 or 1.00063173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011421 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00180035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003578 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27888592 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $37,155,815.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

