Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.