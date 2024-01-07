Sky Investment Group LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. 3,841,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

