Sky Investment Group LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

