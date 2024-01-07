Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 309 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.