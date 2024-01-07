Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

