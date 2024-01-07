Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 869,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 541,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 820,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 177,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

