Sound Stewardship LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sound Stewardship LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.6% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after buying an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.29. 435,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

