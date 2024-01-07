Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 446 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,013 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

