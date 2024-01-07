Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,156 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,070. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

