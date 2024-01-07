Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after buying an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 58,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,723,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 56,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $95.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.