Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,879,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GSLC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 344,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.