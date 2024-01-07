Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,406 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,849. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

