Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

