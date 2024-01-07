Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 423 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.71 and a 200 day moving average of $548.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

