Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 37,919 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 5,653,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

