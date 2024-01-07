Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,448,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 765,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

