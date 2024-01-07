Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

