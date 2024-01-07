Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.79.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

